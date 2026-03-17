Tomorrow in Ukraine, schedules will only apply to industry; household consumers will have electricity all day

Tomorrow, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, power restrictions will be in effect for industry in Ukraine, while household consumers will have electricity, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 18, power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. - the message says.

As the company reported, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there are power outages