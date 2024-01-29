To ensure supplies to Ukraine: Reinmetall is building a new ammunition plant

German defense giant Rheinmetall will build a new ammunition plant to ensure uninterrupted supplies to Ukraine. The head of the German concern, Armin Papperger, told BILD , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, to fulfill the contracts and ensure uninterrupted supply of ammunition on time, the concern is building a new plant.

The pace is fast: what would have taken ten years before is now achieved in a few months. We will now build a new ammunition plant in Germany in record time to create strategic security of supply - said the head of the German concern.

However, apart from the location, he did not provide any other details about this project, so the timing of the opening and start of the enterprise remains unknown.

Addendum

In response to the German federal government's accusations of insufficient support for Ukraine, Papperger emphasized the good cooperation between the government and the arms industry.

Much has changed for the better in military procurement. Last year, Rheinmetall alone received orders or framework agreements from the federal government worth more than 10 billion euros for the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. This year, that amount will rise to at least 15 billion - said Papperger.

Recall

NATO has signed a €1.1 billion contract to purchase 200,000 units of 155mm ammunition, some of which will be delivered to Ukraine. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2025.