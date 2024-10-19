Three-storey building and private houses damaged in Odesa as a result of Russian missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
A three-story building and more than 10 private houses were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Odesa. According to preliminary data, there are no reports of casualties.
Russian occupants attacked Odesa on Friday, October 18. The attack damaged residential buildings in the city. This was reported in the telegram channel of the Odesa City Council, UNN reports.
According to preliminary data, a three-story building and more than 10 private houses were damaged in a rocket attack on Odesa,
Details
According to the acting mayor of Odesa, Oleksandr Filatov, no information has been received on the deaths and injuries.
He also said that once the operational services have completed their tasks, utilities will be involved.
Recall
In September of this year, Russian troops struck Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The attack damaged the city's infrastructure and a civilian vessel, and injured at least four people.