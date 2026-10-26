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3 of 4 missiles launched by Russia and 80% of jet-powered drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Russia launched 140 drones and four missiles at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 112 drones and three missiles.

3 of 4 missiles launched by Russia and 80% of jet-powered drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 drones during the night of October 26. Three missiles and 112 drones were shot down or suppressed, including 80% of the jet-powered ones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 26 (from 18:00 on October 25), the enemy attacked with 1 Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs (70 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo — Russia, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day — General Staff26.10.26, 07:44 • 1154 views

Julia Shramko

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