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Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The occupiers were down nearly 2,000 personnel over the course of October 25. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,580,440 military personnel.

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day — General Staff

During the day on October 25, the enemy lost 1,990 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,580,440 personnel as of October 26.

Reminder

Ukrainian forces struck facilities for storing and launching drones, warehouses, and a Russian command post in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the Russian troops’ ability to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 18290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine