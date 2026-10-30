This Week’s New Movies: Seven Premieres Worth Seeing on the Big Screen

Next week, viewers can look forward to stories to suit every taste. UNN will provide more details about which premieres will appear in cinemas from November 2 to 8.

The Cat in the Hat

Premiere: November 5

The familiar troublemaker returns with a new mission. This time, the Cat in the Hat is tasked with entertaining children who are forced to adjust to life in a new city. The task proves difficult: if the hero fails, he will lose his main magical artifact forever. Viewers can expect fantastic adventures, unexpected antics, and plenty of humor. The Cat will have to use all his ingenuity to turn a challenging period for the children into a real adventure. Will he be able to carry out his assignment and preserve what is most precious to him?

The Iron Curtain

Premiere: November 5

The film is set in Warsaw in 1981, when the Polish authorities suppress youth protests and impose martial law. British professor Joan Andrews arrives in the city to give a lecture, but her trip unexpectedly turns into a fight for her life. The woman witnesses a political assassination, after which she finds herself in the sights of the security services. Now she must not only save herself, but also tell the world the truth about what is happening. The film is an adaptation of a story by Polish writer and Nobel Prize laureate Olga Tokarczuk.

Wild Horse Number Nine

Premiere: November 5

Chile, 1973. Two CIA agents, Chris and Lee, head to Easter Island, where a secret assignment awaits them. Among the mysterious stone statues, the heroes find themselves at the center of dangerous events linked to conspiracies and their own past. The situation becomes even more complicated when Chris grows close to a group of female students who oppose the authorities. This connection could ruin the agents’ plans and jeopardize the entire operation. Against the backdrop of political upheaval, the heroes will have to confront not only external threats, but also their own secrets.

A New Dawn

Premiere: November 5

In a small Japanese coastal town, the Obinata family has been making fireworks for more than three centuries. However, the family craft is threatened with extinction, and the factory site is slated to be cleared for the construction of a highway. Keitaro, the younger member of the family, refuses to accept such a future. He has settled in the abandoned factory and continues to create fireworks on his own. At the same time, the boy is trying to uncover the mystery of Shuhari, a special firework conceived by his father before his mysterious disappearance. "A New Dawn" is the directorial debut of Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, an artist and animator who worked on renowned Japanese films. The film combines traditional artistic techniques with an unusual animation style. It also became the only animated film in this year’s Berlinale competition program and received the jury prize in the Contrechamp section at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

George Michael: The Faith Tour (in the original language)

Premiere: November 5

Fans of George Michael will have the opportunity to see the artist again during one of the most brilliant periods of his career. Cinemas will screen a concert recording of his 1988 performance in Paris, restored using original footage on 35mm film. In addition to the concert, viewers will be shown rare personal material belonging to the musician, as well as previously unreleased audio. The program will also include a short film by Mary McCartney, created from archival recordings from 1986–1988—the period when the album Faith was taking shape.

The California Scheme

Premiere: November 5

In the late 1990s, musicians Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd decide that their dreams of the big stage should not remain merely dreams. After being mocked for their accents, they come up with an unusual way to break into the music industry: they reinvent themselves as rappers from California. The duo changes the sound of their compositions, invents a new backstory, and convinces those around them that they are well-known figures on the American rap scene and longtime friends of Eminem. The plan works better than they expected: the musicians secure a contract, a large advance, and the opportunity to perform on MTV. However, maintaining their fabricated image becomes increasingly difficult, and the deception gradually begins to unravel.

Franz. Kafka’s Story

Premiere: November 5

The film offers a look at Franz Kafka not only as an outstanding writer but also as a person with fears, doubts, and complicated relationships with the world around him. The story spans his life from childhood to his final days. The protagonist tries to find his place, experiences complicated romantic relationships, fears intimacy, and at the same time feels a constant need to write. His desire to live an ordinary life conflicts with the expectations of others and his inner struggles. The film became Poland’s official submission for the Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is voiced in Ukrainian: the translation is played over the actors’ original language.

The Woven Man

Premiere: November 5

A lonely fisherwoman from a small coastal town has long been accustomed to mockery and contempt from the local residents. Tired of unsuccessful attempts to find a close companion among men, she decides to take an unusual step and orders a partner made from willow branches. Soon, her unusual creation comes to life. The willow man proves attentive and devoted—qualities the heroine could not find in ordinary relationships. But the appearance of such a companion sparks a wave of outrage and envy in the town. The story becomes an unusual tale about loneliness, acceptance, and a person’s right to decide for themselves where to seek happiness.

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