There is no parliamentary crisis, there are problems - Budanov

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there is no crisis in the Verkhovna Rada, but there are problems that he will try to help resolve, UNN reports.

There is no parliamentary crisis. There are problems. Problems need to be worked on. But the parliament is the Verkhovna Rada… they have supreme power. Can I help resolve this somehow? I will try - Budanov told reporters.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, scheduled for March 25, was under threat of disruption due to threats of assault and provocations against a number of people's deputies.

Andriy Motovylovets, the first deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction, told Forbes that about 40 deputies are ready to resign their mandates.

Several dozen people's deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction wrote statements about resigning their mandates, including due to low salaries.