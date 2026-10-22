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"There are no real changes" - Zelenskyy on ballistic missiles from Russian "humanists" targeting Kyiv after the talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

russia launched 21 missiles in three waves after the talks. Two people were killed and 34 injured, including five children.

"There are no real changes" - Zelenskyy on ballistic missiles from Russian "humanists" targeting Kyiv after the talks
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The demonstrative strike, during which the "Russian "humanists"" launched three waves of ballistic strikes against Kyiv, practically immediately after another round of talks, "means that there are no real changes in its attitude toward everything that is happening." President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after talks between the U.S. envoy and Kremlin leader vladimir putin in russia, UNN writes.

The Russian "humanists" launched three waves of ballistic strikes against Kyiv from the evening onward. They used 21 missiles

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media on October 22.

According to him, "unfortunately, there are a significant number of hits and instances of damage in the city: ordinary residential buildings, energy facilities, the infrastructure of one of the railway stations and the metro, shopping centers, and businesses. A monastery is even among the damaged sites. Our emergency services are working everywhere." "Twelve of our regions came under Russian strikes tonight. In Kyiv and the regions, 34 people were injured, including five children. As of now, two fatalities are known. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones," the President noted.

Practically immediately after another round of talks, russia carried out a demonstrative strike. This means that there are no real changes in its attitude toward everything that is happening. It is important to continue trying to find the right solutions to end this war. But when Russian ballistic missiles are the response to negotiations, real pressure on russia is needed so that there can be different steps—steps toward ending the killings

- Zelenskyy said.

Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"21.10.26, 13:30 • 19885 views

According to him, "strengthening air defense and the rapid supply of missiles, the ability to destroy ballistic missile launchers, and sanctions for the war—all of this must be in place. I am grateful to everyone who perceives the situation in precisely this way and recognizes reality. The aggressor deserves appropriate treatment. Ukraine deserves support. People's lives deserve protection. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!"

We remind you

As reported, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff assessed Kremlin leader vladimir putin during personal talks in saint petersburg on October 21, calling him a "humanist."

Julia Shramko

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