“There are certain member states that are starting to think in terms of surrender.” Borrell on Hungary's joining the China-Brazil initiative
Kyiv • UNN
EU High Representative Josep Borrell criticized Hungary for participating in a meeting on a “peace plan” for Ukraine organized by China and Brazil. He called it “thinking in terms of surrender” and expressed confidence in the EU's continued support for Ukraine.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Hungary's participation in a meeting convened by China and Brazil on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss a "peace plan" for Ukraine, noting that the country is beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. This was reported by the Voice of America, UNN.
Details
Asked whether the EU would continue to support Ukraine if the US stopped providing aid, Borrell said he believed that there would be a strong political commitment to support Ukraine in Europe.
There are certain member states, not many, maybe just one, certainly not the most powerful, that are beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. Of course, no one uses the word "surrender," but their approaches are quite equivalent. And for the first time, I see an EU member state participating today in a meeting convened by China and Brazil to discuss peace using a different approach than Zelensky's plan
He added that this is a "unique case" and expressed confidence that such sentiments "will not lead to a pandemic among member states.
Recall
Earlier, Reuters reported that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday favored a plan for talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, a proposal that has already been rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine27.09.24, 20:09 • 22815 views