“There are certain member states that are starting to think in terms of surrender.” Borrell on Hungary's joining the China-Brazil initiative

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100522 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141289 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48518 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114916 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67971 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 74363 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 42085 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143655 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143469 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139400 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156177 views
Actual
“There are certain member states that are starting to think in terms of surrender.” Borrell on Hungary's joining the China-Brazil initiative

“There are certain member states that are starting to think in terms of surrender.” Borrell on Hungary's joining the China-Brazil initiative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22549 views

EU High Representative Josep Borrell criticized Hungary for participating in a meeting on a “peace plan” for Ukraine organized by China and Brazil. He called it “thinking in terms of surrender” and expressed confidence in the EU's continued support for Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Hungary's participation in a meeting convened by China and Brazil on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss a "peace plan" for Ukraine, noting that the country is beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. This was reported by the Voice of America, UNN.

Details

Asked whether the EU would continue to support Ukraine if the US stopped providing aid, Borrell said he believed that there would be a strong political commitment to support Ukraine in Europe.

There are certain member states, not many, maybe just one, certainly not the most powerful, that are beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. Of course, no one uses the word "surrender," but their approaches are quite equivalent. And for the first time, I see an EU member state participating today in a meeting convened by China and Brazil to discuss peace using a different approach than Zelensky's plan

- Borrell said.

He added that this is a "unique case" and expressed confidence that such sentiments "will not lead to a pandemic among member states.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday favored a plan for talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, a proposal that has already been rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine27.09.24, 20:09 • 22815 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising