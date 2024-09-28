“There are certain member states that are starting to think in terms of surrender.” Borrell on Hungary's joining the China-Brazil initiative

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Hungary's participation in a meeting convened by China and Brazil on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss a "peace plan" for Ukraine, noting that the country is beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. This was reported by the Voice of America, UNN.

Details

Asked whether the EU would continue to support Ukraine if the US stopped providing aid, Borrell said he believed that there would be a strong political commitment to support Ukraine in Europe.

There are certain member states, not many, maybe just one, certainly not the most powerful, that are beginning to think in terms of surrender when talking about peace. Of course, no one uses the word "surrender," but their approaches are quite equivalent. And for the first time, I see an EU member state participating today in a meeting convened by China and Brazil to discuss peace using a different approach than Zelensky's plan - Borrell said.

He added that this is a "unique case" and expressed confidence that such sentiments "will not lead to a pandemic among member states.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday favored a plan for talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, a proposal that has already been rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine