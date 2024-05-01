The White House has ordered the US intelligence community to share data on China and Russia with the private sector and international partners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101517 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111709 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154329 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174957 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44761 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27338 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32269 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38288 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239519 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226127 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71994 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78530 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113681 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114546 views
The White House has ordered the US intelligence community to share data on China and Russia with the private sector and international partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64018 views

Biden instructed U.S. intelligence to share data on threats from China and Russia with the private sector and international partners to strengthen the security of critical U.S. infrastructure.

The new directive, according to which US intelligence will share data on China and Russia with the private sector and international partners, is part of a memorandum to strengthen the security of US critical infrastructure, UNN reports , citing The Hill and Reuters.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed U.S. intelligence agencies to share intelligence more actively with private companies that serve critical U.S. infrastructure to protect against risks from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia, or criminal groups and hackers.

The new directive is part of a national security memorandum on critical infrastructure security and resilience that Biden released on Tuesday, April 30.

For reference

A new national security memorandum aimed at improving the resilience of critical infrastructure in the United States has replaced a decade-old policy, Reuters reports.

The White House said it was launching "a comprehensive effort to protect U.S. infrastructure from all threats and hazards, present and future.

The directive authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to lead the nationwide effort to protect U.S. critical infrastructure and to regularly submit National Risk Management Plans summarizing the U.S. government's efforts.

Image

We are talking about critical infrastructure facilities in the United States: utilities, power plants, aviation, railways, public transportation, automotive, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations.

This policy is especially relevant today, given the ongoing devastating ransomware attacks and cyberattacks on U.S. water systems by our adversaries

- said Jen Easterly, director of the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Image

The Biden administration, building on the lessons of its warning about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said it is tasking intelligence agencies with declassifying information to share with the private sector or sharing information with private companies with appropriate security clearances to better protect themselves from security threats.

AddendumAddendum

The memorandum also gives the Department of Homeland Security overall responsibility for coordination among various federal agencies; it includes codifying security and resilience requirements for critical infrastructure that were previously only voluntary, The Hill notes.

Recall

China's intelligence chief promises a "powerful offensive" to fight espionage and kill traitors amid a barrage of espionage accusations from Europe and the United States.

Russia is trying to influence Italian public opinion with a propaganda event in Modena, promoting misleading narratives about Mariupol.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

