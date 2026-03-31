The US will not allow Chinese cars from Canada into its market, Trump's ambassador said

The United States will not allow Chinese cars that can enter the Canadian market to cross the border into the US. This was stated by US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, commenting on Washington's trade policy regarding the Chinese automotive industry. Bloomberg reported this on March 30, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hoekstra, Washington is not going to open the American market to Chinese cars through Canada, even if such cars are officially imported into Canadian territory. He made it clear that Donald Trump's administration intends to strictly control this direction.

Global EV sales reached 1.1 million in February, but the market shows different trends across regions

The statement comes amid increased US trade pressure on Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and carmakers in general. Washington fears that Chinese companies may use Canada as a bypass route to enter the American market.

What this means for the market

In fact, the US is signaling that even if Chinese car manufacturers become more active in Canada, access to the American market will remain closed to them. This could complicate any plans by Chinese brands to use North America as a single trading space for selling cars.

The statement also emphasizes that automotive trade between the US and Canada will increasingly depend not only on economic decisions, but also on Washington's geopolitical policy towards China.

EV registrations in the US fell for the first time in a decade due to the cancellation of tax incentives