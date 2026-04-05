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The US still cannot appoint a new ambassador to Russia after the departure of Lynne Tracy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3806 views

The US Embassy in Moscow is headed by Chargé d'Affaires J. Douglas Dykhuis. Washington has not yet appointed Tracy's successor amid the arrival of the Russian ambassador to the US.

The US still cannot appoint a new ambassador to Russia after the departure of Lynne Tracy

The United States still does not have a new full-fledged ambassador to Russia after Lynn Tracy's departure from Moscow, and the embassy is currently headed by Chargé d'Affaires J. Douglas Dykhuis. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the US Embassy, writes UNN.

Details

US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy left Moscow at the end of June 2025, and since then Washington has not announced a successor. Currently, the American diplomatic mission in Russia is headed by J. Douglas Dykhuis as chargé d'affaires, i.e., temporary head of mission.

Russia provides Iran with intelligence for strikes on US troops - WP06.03.26, 14:04 • 4982 views

Against this background, discussions about possible candidates from Donald Trump's inner circle, particularly Richard Grenell, periodically appear in American media and political circles. But there has been no official nomination yet. Reuters previously reported that Grenell was considered by Trump for other diplomatic and foreign policy roles, but he never received a stable appointment in the administration for a long time.

Russia has already sent a new ambassador to the US, but Washington has not

The contrast is particularly noticeable against the backdrop of the fact that Russia agreed with Washington on a new ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, back in early 2025. That is, Moscow sent its new representative to Washington, but the US has not yet appointed its new ambassador to Moscow.

Formally, this does not mean a complete diplomatic vacuum, but the absence of an approved ambassador shows that even despite talks about a possible "reset" of contacts between the US and Russia, the personnel decision in Washington remains pending.

Russian Ambassador to Britain stated that Russia supports Iran in the war with the USA07.03.26, 20:26 • 10350 views

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