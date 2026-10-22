The US evacuates military personnel and diplomats from the Middle East amid threats from Iran – NBC News

The United States has begun evacuating some servicemen and diplomats from locations in the Middle East due to security threats. This is happening amid President Donald Trump's discussion of possible new military action against Iran. NBC News reports this, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the American side is reducing the presence of military and diplomatic personnel in the region. The reason is threats that, according to the journalists' sources, persist in the Middle East

The evacuation measures are taking place as the Trump administration considers the possibility of a new military operation against Iran. At the same time, the sources do not specify whether the American president has made a final decision regarding further action.

The United States is reducing its presence amid the escalation of the situation

As NBC News notes, the withdrawal of some personnel is related to the current security risks in the region. The American authorities are trying to reduce the potential threat to their servicemen and diplomats

At present, the report concerns a reduction in the American presence, not a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East.

Trump's son opposed the US war with Iran and personally expressed his disagreement to his father – The Atlantic