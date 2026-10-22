The US evacuates military personnel and diplomats from the Middle East amid threats from Iran – NBC News

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
11:17 PM • 4998 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say
11:07 PM • 7870 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital
10:38 PM • 8346 views
Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios
09:54 PM • 8916 views
Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced
09:20 PM • 10766 views
Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area
09:03 PM • 8558 views
"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches
08:52 PM • 7842 views
Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA
07:34 PM • 11820 views
Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 19531 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
October 21, 05:35 PM • 17084 views
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
89%
758mm
Popular news
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the KremlinOctober 21, 01:59 PM • 17753 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national teamOctober 21, 02:39 PM • 18012 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UNOctober 21, 02:51 PM • 17275 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhotoOctober 21, 03:11 PM • 24084 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17120 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 19531 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
October 21, 04:45 PM • 23670 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 31488 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 62938 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 70958 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Tusk
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Oslo
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts11:06 PM • 938 views
Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner10:05 PM • 2320 views
Zuckerberg’s company fined a record $25 billion over Facebook data scandal09:10 PM • 3292 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17199 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhotoOctober 21, 03:11 PM • 24170 views
Actual
Film
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Grand Theft Auto

The US evacuates military personnel and diplomats from the Middle East amid threats from Iran – NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The US is reducing its military and diplomatic presence in the Middle East due to security threats. Trump is considering a new operation against Iran.

The US evacuates military personnel and diplomats from the Middle East amid threats from Iran – NBC News

The United States has begun evacuating some servicemen and diplomats from locations in the Middle East due to security threats. This is happening amid President Donald Trump's discussion of possible new military action against Iran. NBC News reports this, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the American side is reducing the presence of military and diplomatic personnel in the region. The reason is threats that, according to the journalists' sources, persist in the Middle East

The evacuation measures are taking place as the Trump administration considers the possibility of a new military operation against Iran. At the same time, the sources do not specify whether the American president has made a final decision regarding further action.

The United States is reducing its presence amid the escalation of the situation

As NBC News notes, the withdrawal of some personnel is related to the current security risks in the region. The American authorities are trying to reduce the potential threat to their servicemen and diplomats

At present, the report concerns a reduction in the American presence, not a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East.

Trump's son opposed the US war with Iran and personally expressed his disagreement to his father – The Atlantic21.10.26, 06:37 • 18492 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Evacuation
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Jordan
Donald Trump
Qatar
Kuwait
United States
Iran