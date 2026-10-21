Trump's son opposed the US war with Iran and personally expressed his disagreement to his father – The Atlantic

Donald Trump Jr. opposed the U.S. military operation in Iran and privately informed his father, President Donald Trump, of his disagreement. At the same time, he did not dare to publicly criticize the American leader’s decision. The Atlantic reports this, citing sources who discussed the conflict with him, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Trump Jr. did not support the military operation against Iran from the very beginning. He personally conveyed his position to the U.S. president.

The American leader’s son has long been skeptical of Washington’s involvement in foreign conflicts. He believes such actions contradict the “America First” principle, which became one of the key slogans of his father’s political movement.

Trump Jr. is not ready to openly oppose his father

Despite his disagreement with the military operation, Donald Trump Jr. refrained from publicly criticizing the president. A person close to him noted that he was unlikely to openly oppose his father on this issue.

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A representative for Trump Jr. declined to comment on the journalists’ information. The White House also did not respond to questions about the president’s son’s position.

At the same time, the war with Iran has intensified divisions within the MAGA movement. Its supporters have split between opponents of American involvement in foreign conflicts and those who support more active use of military force.

Thus, disagreements over the war with Iran have affected not only the U.S. president’s political circle but also his family, although Trump Jr. currently prefers to express his position privately.

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