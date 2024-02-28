The US Armed Forces are cutting 24 thousand jobs: changes are taking place amid a shortage of recruits

The US Army is reducing the size of its armed forces by about 24,000 people, or almost 5%, amid a shortage of recruits and difficulties in attracting enough soldiers to fill all vacancies.

Due to the shortage of personnel, the Pentagon is now adjusting the target number of troops from 494,000 to 470,000. Currently, the US Army has 445,000 soldiers.

The US Army says that many of the vacancies are no longer needed. The purpose of the reorganization is to "create new opportunities and restore balance in the force structure.

In the future, the US Army "will still need capabilities" related to counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, but "in light of the changing security environment and the changing characteristics of warfare, the Army is refocusing on large-scale combat against technologically advanced armies - the document says.

At the same time, the Pentagon plans to specifically prepare for future challenges with a smaller staff structure.

It is reported that 7.5 thousand personnel are to be recruited in the areas of air defense and UAVs. It is also planned to create new task forces for cyber warfare, reconnaissance, and long-range air strikes.

Three of these task forces will be subordinated to the U.S. Pacific Command - and the Indo-Pacific theater is considered the most important for national security in the coming years - one will be subordinated to the U.S. European-African Command, and the last will likely be focused on the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, The Hill writes.

