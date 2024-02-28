$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43926 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 173367 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101751 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 349920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284671 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207721 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241350 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253989 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160123 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372697 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The US Armed Forces are cutting 24 thousand jobs: changes are taking place amid a shortage of recruits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24024 views

The U.S. Army is reducing its force by 24,000 soldiers, or almost 5%, due to recruiting difficulties and a changing security environment.

The US Armed Forces are cutting 24 thousand jobs: changes are taking place amid a shortage of recruits

The US Army is reducing the size of its armed forces by about 24,000 people, or almost 5%, amid a shortage of recruits and difficulties in attracting enough soldiers to fill all vacancies.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News and The Hill.

Details

Due to the shortage of personnel, the Pentagon is now adjusting the target number of troops from 494,000 to 470,000. Currently, the US Army has 445,000 soldiers.

The US Army says that many of the vacancies are no longer needed. The purpose of the reorganization is to "create new opportunities and restore balance in the force structure.

In the future, the US Army "will still need capabilities" related to counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, but "in light of the changing security environment and the changing characteristics of warfare, the Army is refocusing on large-scale combat against technologically advanced armies

- the document says.

At the same time, the Pentagon plans to specifically prepare for future challenges with a smaller staff structure.

It is reported that 7.5 thousand personnel are to be recruited in the areas of air defense and UAVs. It is also planned to create new task forces for cyber warfare, reconnaissance, and long-range air strikes.

Three of these task forces will be subordinated to the U.S. Pacific Command - and the Indo-Pacific theater is considered the most important for national security in the coming years - one will be subordinated to the U.S. European-African Command, and the last will likely be focused on the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, The Hill writes.

Recall

The British Armed Forces will once again focus on preparing for trench warfare, focusing on the tactics of the battles between Russia and Ukraine.

The French government is facing difficulties in raising 3 billion euros for military aid to Ukraineand significant spending cuts.

Citizens of Ukraine whose stay in the United States with humanitarian passwords expires this yearwill receive new humanitarian passwords for up to 2 years.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

