Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets

The Ukrainian delegation, as part of the humanitarian mission, has set out in the direction of Oleshky in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, on social media on October 29, UNN writes.

I confirm: together with the Ukrainian delegation, I have set out in the direction of Oleshky to carry out the humanitarian mission. Ahead is the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people who remain in the city and work to ensure the possibility of a safe departure for the people - Lubinets wrote.

According to him, this work "is being carried out within the framework of agreements reached with the Commissioner for Human Rights in the rf Yana Lantratova, with the assistance and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump".

"We are focused on the main thing — doing everything possible for the people who are waiting for help," the Ombudsman emphasized.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of the civilian population.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site – he will be responsible for coordinating the process. Lubinets said during the night of October 27: "Oleshky: the silence regime has begun, the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The silence regime will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, noted.

On October 28, it was reported that route demining had begun in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. As of the morning of October 29, no violations of the silence regime within the humanitarian mission in Oleshky had been recorded. Demining is proceeding successfully. Humanitarian aid was being prepared for the residents of this city in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.