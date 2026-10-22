Starlink speed restrictions for Ukraine have likely been lifted — journalist

In Ukraine, the Starlink speed restrictions have likely been lifted. The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported this, citing unit commanders, according to UNN.

Commanders of units using drones on the front line in Ukraine told me that the Starlink speed restrictions had likely been lifted. They are still conducting checks, but "it appears that this is indeed the case - the journalist reported.

Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s Actions

Additionally

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally ordered the restriction of the Starshield satellite system, which is used for Ukraine's military needs.

After information about the restrictions became public, SpaceX representatives contacted the White House. The parties tried to agree on a statement that the company and the Trump administration had coordinated their actions.

Previously

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology Areas, stated that SpaceX restrictions on Starlink terminals could complicate efforts to counter jet-powered "Shaheds."