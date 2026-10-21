Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s Actions

The U.S. Congress is calling for an investigation into Elon Musk’s actions concerning the slowdown of Starlink’s operation in Ukraine. Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said this on CNN, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, if Musk ordered Starlink to be slowed down in Ukraine, "this could be a violation of the law."

We have to conduct an investigation. We must summon witnesses, bring them to court, place them under oath, and get to the bottom of the matter. Because this is a very, very serious issue. It cannot be swept under the rug - Fitzpatrick noted.

Additionally

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally ordered restrictions on the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which is used for Ukraine’s military needs.

After information about the restrictions became public, SpaceX representatives contacted the White House. The parties tried to agree on a statement that the company and the Trump administration had coordinated their actions.

To remind you

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological areas of defense, said that SpaceX’s restrictions on Starlink terminals could complicate efforts to counter jet-powered "Shaheds."