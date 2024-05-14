The situation on the eastern front remains tense, the enemy attacks units of the Defense Forces in several directions - Voloshyn

The situation on the eastern front remains tense. Fighting is currently underway at the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, where the situation is changing rapidly. In some areas, the enemy has partial success, while in others, the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

Details

"Currently, the situation on the eastern front and in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit remains tense. The enemy is attacking our units in several directions to advance deep into our country. The units of the Defense Forces are fighting fiercely, and the Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense have been stopped. The situation is difficult, and the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to hold both defensive lines and positions. They are also inflicting damage and losses on the enemy. Our reconnaissance and artillery, UAV units are working," Voloshyn said.

He added that fighting continues in the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, and the situation is changing rapidly. The occupants are most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

"The enemy has partial success in some areas, while in others the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position," Voloshyn added.

Recall

As of 13.00 on May 14, fighting continued in almost all sectors of the frontline, with the highest occupant activity recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. There were 73 combat engagements in the frontline today.