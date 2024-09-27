The situation in the power grid is stable, there were power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities - the Ministry of Energy.

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100382 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107430 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173400 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141226 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48096 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114857 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67554 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73971 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41570 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175468 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191587 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139362 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156142 views
The situation in the power grid is stable, there were power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities - the Ministry of Energy.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17455 views

The Ministry of Energy reports a stable situation in the power system despite enemy attacks. Over the past day, there were power outages in 3 regions, 501 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technical violations.

The situation in Ukraine's power system is stable but complicated by hostile attacks. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 3 regions over the past day. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

“Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation,” the Ministry of Energy said.

And they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Consequences of shelling

Over the past day, there were power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities. 

In Donetsk region, equipment was damaged as a result of shelling of the substation. Consumers were not cut off from electricity.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were de-energized during the shelling. The power supply has been restored. 

Networks status 

Volyn region: strong winds caused power outages at substations, household and industrial consumers. The power supply has been restored. 

Kyiv city: due to technological reasons, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, causing a power outage for household and industrial consumers. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme. 

De-energizationDe-energization

In the morning, 501 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Sumy region27.09.24, 09:49 • 15420 views

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 26,275 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

“The water level in the cooling pond is 14.35 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant,” the Ministry of Energy said.

ImportImport

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1202 MW in some hours.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

