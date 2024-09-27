The situation in the power grid is stable, there were power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities - the Ministry of Energy.

The situation in Ukraine's power system is stable but complicated by hostile attacks. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 3 regions over the past day. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

“Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation,” the Ministry of Energy said.

And they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Consequences of shelling

Over the past day, there were power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities.

In Donetsk region, equipment was damaged as a result of shelling of the substation. Consumers were not cut off from electricity.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were de-energized during the shelling. The power supply has been restored.

Networks status

Volyn region: strong winds caused power outages at substations, household and industrial consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Kyiv city: due to technological reasons, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, causing a power outage for household and industrial consumers. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In the morning, 501 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Sumy region

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 26,275 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

“The water level in the cooling pond is 14.35 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant,” the Ministry of Energy said.

ImportImport

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1202 MW in some hours.