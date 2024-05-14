The situation in the energy sector: record imports and longer restrictions for industry again today

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing significantly due to the cold snap. There is a deficit almost all day long. Planned imports are again record high. The period of restrictions for industry has been extended. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

Today, as of 09:30, consumption is reported to be up 4.5% compared to the same time yesterday, May 13. Yesterday evening's consumption peak was 4% higher than the peak of the previous business day, Friday, May 10.

The power system has been experiencing a significant shortage of electricity for most of the day. On the night of May 13, due to the increase in consumption, Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center was forced to extend the application of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 24:00 to 07:00. Today, on May 14, the power curtailment schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 16:00 to 07:00 on May 15. Today, emergency assistance from the EU countries was applied from 00:00 to 07:00 - NPC said, urging people to save electricity.

It is indicated that imports are available throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 21,072 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,463 MW in some hours.

As of morning, 421 settlements are without electricity. New power cuts in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to hostilities. For technical reasons there are power outages in Kyiv region.

