Amid deficit Ukraine continues to receive emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are planned earlier - Energy Ministry

Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, restrictions are being imposed on industrial consumers, and are scheduled to be introduced earlier today at 4 p.m. Ukraine is already receiving emergency electricity supplies from the EU today, and is expected to do so in the evening. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, electricity consumption increased by 8% compared to the volume consumed on Sunday. In the evening and at night, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, electricity supply to household consumers was not restricted.

Consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from these countries have already been provided. Emergency assistance will also be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption. Today, it is also planned to apply power limitation schedules for industry starting from 16:00 - reported Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of shelling

Yesterday in Sumy region, two overhead lines were disconnected during an air raid, which cut off power to a substation and the household consumers connected to it.

In Chernihiv region, an overhead line was damaged by rocket fire, and 1554 metering points were simultaneously disconnected.

De-energizationDe-energization

In the city of Dnipro, an overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which cut off power to the substation and the legal and household consumers connected to it.

Emergencies

Yesterday, at one of the energy companies in Kyiv region, two employees suffered sulfuric acid burns to their faces and hands while performing their duties. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 21,072 MWh. No exports are expected.