Amid deficit Ukraine continues to receive emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are planned earlier - Energy Ministry

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61961 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103658 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146741 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247275 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173435 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164813 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63521 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100760 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33699 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38179 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224146 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223208 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61974 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38179 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112307 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113242 views
Amid deficit Ukraine continues to receive emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are planned earlier - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21478 views

Due to significant damage to energy facilities and an increase in electricity consumption, restrictions are being imposed on industrial consumers in Ukraine starting at 4 p.m. today, while emergency electricity supplies are being delivered from the EU.

Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, restrictions are being imposed on industrial consumers, and are scheduled to be introduced earlier today at 4 p.m. Ukraine is already receiving emergency electricity supplies from the EU today, and is expected to do so in the evening. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, electricity consumption increased by 8% compared to the volume consumed on Sunday. In the evening and at night, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, electricity supply to household consumers was not restricted.

Consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. 

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from these countries have already been provided. Emergency assistance will also be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption. Today, it is also planned to apply power limitation schedules for industry starting from 16:00

- reported Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of shelling

Yesterday in Sumy region, two overhead lines were disconnected during an air raid, which cut off power to a substation and the household consumers connected to it.

In Chernihiv region, an overhead line was damaged by rocket fire, and 1554 metering points were simultaneously disconnected.

De-energizationDe-energization

In the city of Dnipro, an overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which cut off power to the substation and the legal and household consumers connected to it.

Emergencies

Yesterday, at one of the energy companies in Kyiv region, two employees suffered sulfuric acid burns to their faces and hands while performing their duties. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 21,072 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

