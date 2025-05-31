The Russian Federation wants to sit down at the negotiating table with newly captured territories - OP

The Russians want to sit down at the negotiating table armed with new territorial conquests. They plan to do this in the summer, because they had the entire front deployed for the summer campaign. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the telethon, reports UNN.

I understand their logic. They want to sit down at the negotiating table armed with new territorial conquests. They want to do it in the summer, because they had the entire front deployed for the summer campaign. They don't want to stop - Leshchenko said.

He stressed that the only force that can stop them is the common position of Kyiv, Washington and European capitals, which includes sanctions to bring the Moscow dictatorship to its senses.

In this sense, we are in for a difficult summer, because it is in the summer that they have a bright, long day, dry land and green spaces that allow them to move less noticeably - Leshchenko noted.

Trump said he doesn't know if he will support the bill to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation

Addition

Leshchenko stated that Russia is not showing anyone the text of its ceasefire memorandum so that it is not criticized until the negotiations, because it will probably be unacceptable.