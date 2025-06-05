The result of preventive tax measures to bring out of the "shadow": the average monthly increase in active RROs tripled

In the last three months, taxpayers additionally registered about 20,000 active RRO/PRROs, which is on average three times more per month than in previous periods. In total, there are currently almost 1 million registrars in Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

In the last three months, conscientious taxpayers additionally registered about 20,000 active RRO/PRROs. The average monthly increase is three times higher than in previous periods. Currently, there are a total of 981.8 thousand registrars officially in Ukraine. The activation is due to preventive and explanatory measures by tax officials. In addition, changes in the form and content of the fiscal check contribute to "de-shadowing" - Kravchenko said.

The State Tax Service fined tobacco traders ₴116 million in 4 months of 2025 - Kravchenko

He noted that thanks to the data coming to the RRO Data Accounting System, the State Tax Service constantly receives information about those who systematically receive funds to their accounts for goods sold without processing them through cash registers and those who do not have them.

According to him, RRO and PRRO are useful for business, buyers and the state:

contribute to a stable economy;

ensure fair payment of taxes;

reduce tax evasion;

help fight the shadow economy;

make financial transactions transparent;

protect consumer rights;

help avoid fines.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the year, specialists in tax audit of the State Tax Service have already conducted 16.5 thousand actual inspections, which concerned compliance with legislation in settlement operations and the legality of labor relations. According to the results of the inspections, more than UAH 692.3 million in fines were additionally charged.