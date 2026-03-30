The Prosecutor General's Office closed more than 9,000 criminal cases against businesses - Kravchenko on business ombudsman

From June 2025 to March 2026, out of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses, over 9,000 were closed. The audit of this category of cases is ongoing. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with Business Ombudsman Anka Feldhusen, as reported by UNN.

I held a working meeting with Business Ombudsman Anka Feldhusen. The main topic was systemic steps to protect the rights of entrepreneurs and create a favorable investment climate. The interaction between the parties has already allowed for justice to be restored in a number of cases. Our position is principled: conscientious businesses must feel the support of the state, and lawbreakers must feel its inevitable force. - Kravchenko reported.

"It will be quick": Kravchenko on the reaction to reports of pressure on business through the "StopPressure" portal

In turn, Anka Feldhusen emphasized that open dialogue and predictable "rules of the game" are the foundation of business trust in the state.

The Prosecutor General stressed that the unchanging priority is the quality of procedural decisions: proceedings without elements of a crime are closed; in cases where there is insufficient evidence, additional examinations are appointed to ensure objectivity; proceedings with proper evidentiary basis are promptly sent to court.

"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal

This approach yields results: from June 2025 to March 2026, out of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses, over 9,000 were closed. The audit of this category of cases is ongoing. Special attention was paid to the "StopPressure" platform. Anka Feldhusen noted the importance of this digital tool. I informed that as of March 2026, 213 reports have been received through the platform, of which 199 have already been reviewed, and the rest are in progress. - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General urged entrepreneurs to actively use this tool. Submitting an application takes only a few minutes, but unlike social media posts, it is an official appeal and launches a real mechanism for resolving problematic issues.

"No one in Ukraine has done this": Kravchenko revealed the scale of criminal proceedings closures against businesses

In 42 cases, the rights of applicants have already been promptly restored. As a result of 33 personal meetings and detailed analysis of situations, over UAH 31 million, as well as equipment and machinery, have been returned to businesses. We also respond separately to possible violations by law enforcement officers – these issues are under the control of the heads of regional prosecutor's offices. - he added.

Kravchenko also thanked the Business Ombudsman Council for constructive cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office.