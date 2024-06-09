ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The presidents of the United States and France supported the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The presidents of the United States and France promised to support efforts to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine in accordance with international law.

Us and French presidents Biden and Macron pledge to support EU and G7 efforts to profit from frozen Russian sovereign assets in favor of Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statementpublished on the White House website , reports UNN.

According to the White House statement, the Presidents "commit to supporting the efforts of the European Union and the group of seven countries to make extraordinary profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets in favor of Ukraine, in accordance with international law and our relevant legal systems and decision-making processes.

The presidents also expressed " strong concern about arms supplies, especially from Iran and North Korea," as well as dual-use materials and components for military production, which Russia uses to rebuild its military and defense industrial base to continue the war against Ukraine. 

It is noted that the United States and France support actions to restrict access to the American and French financial systems for those who participate in such deliveries.

France and the United States also share a common commitment to support the work of the Organization for security and co-operation in Europe to identify and document violations of human rights and international humanitarian law by Russian troops.

Biden and Macron hope to support The фонду 50 billion fund. dollars for Ukraine at the G7 summit09.06.24, 09:54

WarEconomyPolitics
white-houseWhite House
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
north-koreaNorth Korea
franceFrance
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising