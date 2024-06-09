The presidents of the United States and France supported the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine

Us and French presidents Biden and Macron pledge to support EU and G7 efforts to profit from frozen Russian sovereign assets in favor of Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statementpublished on the White House website , reports UNN.

According to the White House statement, the Presidents "commit to supporting the efforts of the European Union and the group of seven countries to make extraordinary profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets in favor of Ukraine, in accordance with international law and our relevant legal systems and decision-making processes.

The presidents also expressed " strong concern about arms supplies, especially from Iran and North Korea," as well as dual-use materials and components for military production, which Russia uses to rebuild its military and defense industrial base to continue the war against Ukraine.

It is noted that the United States and France support actions to restrict access to the American and French financial systems for those who participate in such deliveries.

France and the United States also share a common commitment to support the work of the Organization for security and co-operation in Europe to identify and document violations of human rights and international humanitarian law by Russian troops.

Biden and Macron hope to support The фонду 50 billion fund. dollars for Ukraine at the G7 summit