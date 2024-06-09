Biden and Macron hope to support The фонду 50 billion fund. dollars for Ukraine at the G7 summit

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 9690 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131953 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167734 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161756 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112783 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200452 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100863 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 43181 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52391 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226738 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75184 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100761 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158776 views
Biden and Macron hope to support The фонду 50 billion fund. dollars for Ukraine at the G7 summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98038 views

Biden and Macron hope that the G7 countries will agree to a фонд 50 billion fund to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The presidents of the United States and France  Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron hope that all G7 countries will agree to a background for Ukraine for 5 50 billion. This was announced by the French leader in Paris at a joint press conference with the US President, Reports UNN.

According to Macron, Vinta Biden discussed the big problems that countries face, and the first of them is Ukraine. According to him, the United States and France have made joint decisions that "allow Ukraine to fight back, strike at the aggressor, defending its territory." Countries, as Macron noted, are making "great efforts to arm, train, and equip the Ukrainian army.

And we made great decisions. We mentioned the details of the war that, as I said, is raging there. But during the G7, we hope - both hope-that all G7 members will agree to a солідар 50 billion Solidarity Fund for Ukraine. And at the peace conference in Switzerland, you will be represented there. This will also be a critical stage

Macron said.

In turn, President Biden stressed that this week the United States and France once again demonstrated to the world the strength of their allies and what they can achieve together.  Biden said EU countries have provided Ukraine with 1 107 billion in aid since the war began because they "know what will happen if Putin manages to subdue Ukraine.

You know, Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine. It's not just about Ukraine, it's about much more than Ukraine. The whole of Europe will be under threat, but we will not allow this to happen

- the US president emphasized.

Addition

The Financial Times reported that The United States, according to a leaked discussion document, is ready to provide Ukraine with a loan of доларів 50 billion, repaid by profits from frozen Russian assets , if the EU can extend the relevant sanctions against Moscow indefinitely.

The White House told about the results of Biden's talks with Macron and Zelensky08.06.24, 05:45 • 52277 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyPolitics
financial-timesFinancial Times
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising