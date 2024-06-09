Biden and Macron hope to support The фонду 50 billion fund. dollars for Ukraine at the G7 summit

The presidents of the United States and France Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron hope that all G7 countries will agree to a background for Ukraine for 5 50 billion. This was announced by the French leader in Paris at a joint press conference with the US President, Reports UNN.

According to Macron, Vinta Biden discussed the big problems that countries face, and the first of them is Ukraine. According to him, the United States and France have made joint decisions that "allow Ukraine to fight back, strike at the aggressor, defending its territory." Countries, as Macron noted, are making "great efforts to arm, train, and equip the Ukrainian army.

And we made great decisions. We mentioned the details of the war that, as I said, is raging there. But during the G7, we hope - both hope-that all G7 members will agree to a солідар 50 billion Solidarity Fund for Ukraine. And at the peace conference in Switzerland, you will be represented there. This will also be a critical stage Macron said.

In turn, President Biden stressed that this week the United States and France once again demonstrated to the world the strength of their allies and what they can achieve together. Biden said EU countries have provided Ukraine with 1 107 billion in aid since the war began because they "know what will happen if Putin manages to subdue Ukraine.

You know, Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine. It's not just about Ukraine, it's about much more than Ukraine. The whole of Europe will be under threat, but we will not allow this to happen - the US president emphasized.

The Financial Times reported that The United States, according to a leaked discussion document, is ready to provide Ukraine with a loan of доларів 50 billion, repaid by profits from frozen Russian assets , if the EU can extend the relevant sanctions against Moscow indefinitely.

