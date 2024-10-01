The number of victims of air strikes in Zaporizhzhia increased to 25

The number of victims of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 25, UNN reports.

"As of 18:00, one person was killed and 20 people were injured, including two girls aged twelve and nine. Two more people were rescued by emergency workers," the statement said.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, said that the number of victims had increased to 25.

"As of now, the number of victims has increased to 25:

- one person was killed

- 24 residents were injured (9 men, 12 women and 3 children aged 9, 10 and 12)," summarized Fedorov.

As of 16:00, one person was killed and 18 people were injured in Russian air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations are completed.

