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The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In September, 4.37 million Ukrainians with refugee status were in the EU — 61,055 fewer than in August. A decrease was recorded only in Poland and the Czech Republic.

The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat data

As of the end of September, the number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the European Union stood at 4,370,060, or 9.7 per 1,000 inhabitants. This is 61,055 fewer people than were recorded in August. Eurostat reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this decrease was attributable to just two countries — the Czech Republic and Poland. While the number of refugees in the Czech Republic fell by 6,670 (-1.7%), in Poland it decreased by 80,850 (-8.7%). At the same time, both countries are among the top three in terms of the number of refugees from Ukraine they have received:

  • Germany (1,300,070 people; 29.7% of the total number in the EU).
    • Poland (858,545; 19.6%).
      • The Czech Republic (391,720; 9.0%).

        In all other countries, the number of Ukrainians increased to some extent in September.

        To recap

        EU countries agreed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees for another year — until March 2028; however, it was agreed that temporary protection should be granted only to those who comply with their military obligations in Ukraine.

        More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — survey11.09.26, 23:59 • 19752 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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