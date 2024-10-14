The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 107, with the most intense fighting in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors
Ukrainian defenders are repelling numerous attacks in different directions. The most active fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors, where the enemy made 29 and 21 attacks respectively.
Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive. So far, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy army attacked most actively at the Kurakhove and Lyman directions, according to the General Staff's report as of 16:00 on October 14, UNN reports.
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.
In Kharkiv sector, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on Harbuzy.
In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. 14 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Novoosynove and Kivsharivka with eight guided aerial bombs.
In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. Eleven battles have ended, and ten more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.
The occupying forces continue to look for opportunities to break through our defenses near Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskiy direction. Two combat engagements were completed without success for the enemy.
In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, two more enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector , three assault operations continue in the area of Shcherbynivka. The enemy is using aviation - they struck Toretsk with a KAB.
In the Pokrovsky sector , Russian invaders made 18 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with six combat engagements still ongoing.
In the Kurakhivka sector , the enemy army attacked 29 times in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukurine, Novodmitrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. 18 occupants' attempts to advance have already been repelled. In addition, the enemy dropped a bomb on Illinka.
In the Vremivsk and Huliaipil directions , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but struck Novodarivka with about 60 NARs.
In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the enemy was defeated, having attacked Ukrainian defenses twice.
There were no major changes in other areas.
The operation in the Kursk region is also reportedly underway. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have conducted six strikes with nine anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.
