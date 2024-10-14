The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 107, with the most intense fighting in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 107, with the most intense fighting in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13877 views

Ukrainian defenders are repelling numerous attacks in different directions. The most active fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors, where the enemy made 29 and 21 attacks respectively.

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 107, with the most intense fighting in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors

Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive. So far, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy army attacked most actively at the Kurakhove and Lyman directions, according to the General Staff's report as of 16:00 on October 14, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on Harbuzy.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. 14 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Novoosynove and Kivsharivka with eight guided aerial bombs.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. Eleven battles have ended, and ten more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

The occupying forces continue to look for opportunities to break through our defenses near Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskiy direction. Two combat engagements were completed without success for the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector  since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, two more enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector  , three assault operations continue in the area of Shcherbynivka. The enemy is using aviation - they struck Toretsk with a KAB.

In the Pokrovsky sector , Russian invaders made 18 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with six combat engagements still ongoing.

Ukraine managed to carry out some troop rotations at the front and increase the number of reservists - Podolyak14.10.24, 12:30 • 12675 views

In the Kurakhivka sector  , the enemy army attacked 29 times in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukurine, Novodmitrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. 18 occupants' attempts to advance have already been repelled. In addition, the enemy dropped a bomb on Illinka.

In the Vremivsk and Huliaipil directions , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but struck Novodarivka with about 60 NARs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the enemy was defeated, having attacked Ukrainian defenses twice.

There were no major changes in other areas.

The operation in the Kursk region is also reportedly underway. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have conducted six strikes with nine anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

In Ukraine, the night passed without "shaheds" for the first time in the last 48 days - PS14.10.24, 11:25 • 14360 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
