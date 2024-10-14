Ukraine managed to carry out some troop rotations at the front and increase the number of reservists - Podolyak
Ukraine is rotating its troops and increasing its reserves. russia is suffering heavy losses, using convicts and foreigners to replenish its ranks.
Ukraine is managing to rotate troops and increase the number of its reserves, Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said in a commentary to The Wall Street Journal . According to the publication, Russia is also having a hard time at the front, UNN reports.
Details
Podolyak noted that the situation in Ukraine is improving, as some troop rotations at the front and an increase in the number of reservists have been made.
Ukrainian officials and military analysts note that Russia is also having a hard time. Despite large-scale efforts, Russian troops have not achieved a significant breakthrough.
According to U.S. analysts, Russian troops experienced their deadliest month of the war in September. Western intelligence estimates that losses amounted to 1,200 killed and wounded per day. Military successes are achieved mainly through costly ground attacks by infantry units manned by convicts who are offered pardons and salaries equivalent to more than $2,000 a month. russia replenishes its ranks through the constant recruitment of foreigners.
Therefore, Podolyak believes that without more support for Ukraine, the war could drag on for years and ultimately undermine the global credibility of Western countries. Forcing Ukraine to negotiate from a position of weakness will not end the war, he said, but it will encourage Putin to achieve his main goal of full control over Ukraine.
