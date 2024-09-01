The Ministry of Defense wants to continue updating data through “Reserve+”

The Ministry of Defense wants the possibility of updating data through the Reserve+ app to continue. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview, UNN reports .

Details

The Deputy Minister emphasized that according to the law, Ukrainians had 60 days to update their data.

However, Chernogorenko noted that the Ministry of Defense is keen to ensure that the possibility of updating data through Reserve+ continues and increases after 60 days have passed since the law on mobilization came into force.

“We would very much like to see the possibility of updating data continued, increased, and users have the opportunity to do it in the 'legal field'. We will suggest how to organize this, how to do it,” said the Deputy Minister.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said that the Ministry of Defense plans to turn the Reserve+ app into an online TCC.

