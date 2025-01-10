Ministry of Agrarian Policy has set new minimum export prices for 15 types of goods

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved the minimum export prices for certain types of goods for January 2025, the ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The minimum export prices, as indicated, are determined for certain types of goods classified under the relevant codes according to the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity, namely:

honey (code according to UKTZED 0409 00 00 00)

nuts in their shells (code according to UKTZED 0802 31 00 00)

nuts without shells (code according to UKTZED 0802 32 00 00)

wheat (code according to UKTZED 1001)

rye (code according to UKTZED 1002)

barley (code according to UKTZED 1003)

Oats (code according to UKTZED 1004)

corn (code according to UKTZED 1005)

soybeans (code according to UKTZED 1201)

rapeseed (code according to UKTZED 1205)

sunflower seeds (code according to UKTZED 1206 00)

soybean oil (code according to UKTZED 1507)

sunflower oil (code according to UKTZED 1512)

Rapeseed oil (code according to UKTZED 1514)

cake (code according to UKTZED 2306).

Minimum export prices are set in US dollars per kilogram.

Information on the approval of the minimum permissible export prices is available on the official website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy at link.

As noted, the export of certain types of goods is prohibited if the contractual (foreign trade) prices stipulated in the foreign economic agreement are lower than the minimum permissible export prices approved by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

