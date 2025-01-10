Ministry of Agrarian Policy has set new minimum export prices for 15 types of goods

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ministry of Agrarian Policy has set new minimum export prices for 15 types of goods

Ministry of Agrarian Policy has set new minimum export prices for 15 types of goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63005 views

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved minimum export prices for January 2025 for 15 types of agricultural products. Exports of goods at prices lower than the established ones will be prohibited.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved the minimum export prices for certain types of goods for January 2025, the ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The minimum export prices, as indicated, are determined for certain types of goods classified under the relevant codes according to the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity, namely:

  • honey (code according to UKTZED 0409 00 00 00)
    • nuts in their shells (code according to UKTZED 0802 31 00 00)
      • nuts without shells (code according to UKTZED 0802 32 00 00)
        • wheat (code according to UKTZED 1001)
          • rye (code according to UKTZED 1002)
            • barley (code according to UKTZED 1003)
              • Oats (code according to UKTZED 1004)
                • corn (code according to UKTZED 1005)
                  • soybeans (code according to UKTZED 1201)
                    • rapeseed (code according to UKTZED 1205)
                      • sunflower seeds (code according to UKTZED 1206 00)
                        • soybean oil (code according to UKTZED 1507)
                          • sunflower oil (code according to UKTZED 1512)
                            • Rapeseed oil (code according to UKTZED 1514)
                              • cake (code according to UKTZED 2306).

                                Minimum export prices are set in US dollars per kilogram.

                                Information on the approval of the minimum permissible export prices is available on the official website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy at link.

                                As noted, the export of certain types of goods is prohibited if the contractual (foreign trade) prices stipulated in the foreign economic agreement are lower than the minimum permissible export prices approved by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

                                The government has approved new quotas for agricultural exports: what does it mean

                                Julia Shramko

                                Julia Shramko

                                EconomyAgronomy news
                                ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

