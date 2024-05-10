The capture of Chasovoy Yar will not be of "decisive importance": Pavlyuk on the possibility of losing the city

The loss of the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by the Defense Forces will not be decisive. This was stated in an interview with the Economist by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Chasiv Yar is the key to a group of towns located behind it, the last urban centers of Donbas that remain under Ukrainian control. At the same time, the general said in a conversation with the publication that the loss of the city would not be decisive for the situation at the front.

Pavliuk claims that the loss of the city would not be "decisive," saying it is "an ordinary urban settlement." - writes the Economist .

Defense of Chasovyi Yar: DIU shows how KRAKEN special unit destroys occupants

The commander also commented on the attacks in the area of Ocheretyne, near Avdiivka, rejecting claims of possible misunderstandings that led to losses of positions.

He attributed this to "insane" pressure, Russian air superiority and artillery ratios of 20 to 1. According to him, along the entire front line, Russian guns are firing seven times more shells than Ukrainian ones.

Addendum

Also in an interview with The Economist, Pavlyuk warned that in the next two months Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia.

According to him, Russian generals are "throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have to test the exhausted Ukrainian troops" while Ukraine is waiting for help from the West.

Recall

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.