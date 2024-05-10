The capture of Chasovoy Yar will not be of "decisive importance": Pavlyuk on the possibility of losing the city

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82372 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107587 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154439 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250648 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40902 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32928 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65132 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59301 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224654 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82372 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
The capture of Chasovoy Yar will not be of "decisive importance": Pavlyuk on the possibility of losing the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25577 views

Land Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk is convinced that the loss of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by Ukrainian troops will not be decisive

The loss of the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by the Defense Forces will not be decisive. This was stated in an interview with the Economist by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that Chasiv Yar is the key to a group of towns located behind it, the last urban centers of Donbas that remain under Ukrainian control. At the same time, the general said in a conversation with the publication that the loss of the city would not be decisive for the situation at the front.

Pavliuk claims that the loss of the city would not be "decisive," saying it is "an ordinary urban settlement."

- writes the Economist .

Defense of Chasovyi Yar: DIU shows how KRAKEN special unit destroys occupants09.05.24, 18:59 • 74035 views

The commander also commented on the attacks in the area of Ocheretyne, near Avdiivka, rejecting claims of possible misunderstandings that led to losses of positions.

He attributed this to "insane" pressure, Russian air superiority and artillery ratios of 20 to 1. According to him, along the entire front line, Russian guns are firing seven times more shells than Ukrainian ones.

Addendum

Also in an interview with The Economist, Pavlyuk warned that in the next two months Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia.

According to him, Russian generals are "throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have to test the exhausted Ukrainian troops" while Ukraine is waiting for help from the West. 

Recall 

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
the-economistThe Economist
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
avdiivkaAvdiivka
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine

