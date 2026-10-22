A Kremlin representative, following the exposure of an attempted act of sabotage at Leipzig Airport, warned the German government that Russia does not intend to stop attacks on European territory. According to U.S. intelligence, the order to intensify the sabotage campaign against NATO countries was personally issued by Vladimir Putin. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after the incident in Leipzig, a Russian official contacted a representative of the German government and warned that this airport would not be Moscow’s last target. The journalists did not disclose the official’s name.

In August 2026, German law enforcement officers discovered a drone carrying explosives near a Ukrainian An-124 transport aircraft at Leipzig Airport. It later emerged that there had been several drones. On September 1, Berlin officially accused Russia of preparing an act of sabotage, but Moscow rejected the accusations.

Putin personally ordered the intensification of sabotage against NATO

As reported by the WSJ, U.S. intelligence established that dissatisfaction grew in the Kremlin over the summer due to the lack of results both on the battlefield and in negotiations with the United States. Ukraine did not agree to Putin’s demands despite military and diplomatic pressure.

EU capitals are secretly preparing for a possible deadly hybrid attack - Politico

According to sources familiar with the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies, it was Putin who ordered the intensification of sabotage and covert operations against NATO states. CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally warned European intelligence services and politicians about preparations for a new wave of Russian operations after his trip to Moscow.

Following the incident in Leipzig, European countries recorded a number of suspicious attacks. In particular, in August, arson attacks took place at drone-manufacturing facilities in Estonia and Poland. Slovak law enforcement officials also reported that they had prevented an arson attack at a plant producing Ukrainian drones.

New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft