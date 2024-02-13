The keeper showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Odesa

In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Odesa region with an X-59 missile. Air defense forces worked on the enemy target, but the debris of the downed missile damaged civilian infrastructure: an uninhabited new building and a high-rise building. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper wrote about this on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

He clarified that, fortunately, there were no injuries.

"All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime," Kiper writes.