Ukraine and Japan sign double taxation avoidance agreement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101168 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111461 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154090 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157740 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166026 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43338 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25710 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30712 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36714 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34057 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71451 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113624 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114487 views
Actual
Ukraine and Japan sign double taxation avoidance agreement

Ukraine and Japan sign double taxation avoidance agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45864 views

Ukraine and Japan have signed a double taxation treaty, which provides for the allocation of taxation rights for certain types of income, such as dividends, interest and royalties, received by residents of one country from sources in the other.

Ukraine and Japan have agreed to share taxation rights for certain types of income, in particular, the right of the country of source to tax dividends, interest  and royalties is limited.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

In Tokyo, during the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Economic Growth and Reconstruction on February 19, 2024, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko signed the Convention between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Japan for the Elimination of Double Taxation. The Convention is aimed at avoiding double taxation with respect to taxes on income and preventing tax evasion and avoidance.

The Convention with the Protocol for the Avoidance of Double Taxation establishes rules for the allocation between Ukraine and Japan of the rights to tax certain types of income derived by residents of one Contracting State from sources in the other Contracting State.

Thus, the right of the source country to tax is restricted

dividends (5% - for dividends received by a company of a Contracting State that owns at least 25% of the capital of the company of the other Contracting State that pays such dividends);

interest (10% and 5% if the beneficial owner of the interest is a bank, insurance company or securities trader, or a recognized pension fund, or if the interest is paid in respect of debt claims arising from the sale of equipment or goods or the provision of services on credit);

royalties (5%).

In addition, the Convention defines the methods of elimination of double taxation by the Contracting States, establishes arrangements for the exchange of tax information between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Japan and the procedure for mutual agreement carried out by the competent authorities in case a resident of one of the Contracting States believes that as a result of actions of one or both of the Contracting States he is or will be subjected to taxation that does not comply with the provisions of this Convention.

Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal19.02.24, 10:01 • 26122 views

Recall

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko held an online meeting with Deputy Minister of Finance of Japan for International Affairs Masato Kanda.

The Government of Ukraine allocated UAH 37 billion for social payments in January 2024, including UAH 20.9 billion for pensions and UAH 4.7 billion for benefits and subsidies, and payments were made on time and in full.

Blockade of the Polish border: Kubrakov talks with head of Poland's National Security Bureau over blockade of passenger transport

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
tokyoTokyo
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising