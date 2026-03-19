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The Cabinet of Ministers estimated Ukraine's energy resilience plan at UAH 278 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1334 views

Yulia Svyrydenko presented a plan for regional energy resilience worth UAH 278 billion. Diplomats are to engage partners for the procurement of equipment and fuel.

The Cabinet of Ministers estimated Ukraine's energy resilience plan at UAH 278 billion
Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a working meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions. During the meeting, the government's steps to ensure Ukraine's energy resilience and the main directions of Ukraine's regional energy resilience plans were discussed, UNN reports with reference to Svyrydenko's Telegram.

Details

As the Prime Minister noted, the total cost of the plan, together with Kyiv's needs, is almost 278 billion hryvnias. She added that attracting international partners is a key task for Ukrainian representatives abroad.

In addition, Svyrydenko outlined priority tasks for Ukrainian diplomats in this area.

This includes joint work to strengthen Ukraine's energy security, increase contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, and provide our state with the necessary energy equipment and fuel amid rising global oil prices due to events in the Middle East.

- she noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expanded the program of war risk insurance. From now on, compensation for damaged property in frontline regions increases to 30 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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