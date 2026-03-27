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The government does not plan to introduce fuel price regulation amid their increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will focus on saturating the market with goods instead of price control. To support vulnerable segments of the population, assistance of 1,500 hryvnias will be paid.

The government does not plan to introduce fuel price regulation amid their increase

The Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to introduce price regulation amid rising fuel and food costs, but believes that the main task now is to saturate the market with a sufficient amount of product and protect the state from fuel shortages. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Regarding prices. The increase caused by the war in Iran is understandable, it is a global trend, and, unfortunately, Ukraine is... well, it sees the reflection of these processes on itself.

- said Svyrydenko.

She added that the government is trying to overcome these consequences, including by paying a one-time aid of UAH 1,500 to the most vulnerable categories of the population.

As for whether the government will apply strict control over fuel prices, over diesel fuel. We believe that now the main thing is to saturate the market with a sufficient amount of product and protect the state from fuel shortages. In fact, we are working on this in close coordination with market operators. We need to create all conditions for us to have enough product and to be able to satisfy demand in the first place: the army, medics, utilities and other services. Therefore, we are currently working on this.

- added Svyrydenko.

Recall

Among the key challenges of the current spring sowing campaign are a significant increase in the cost of fuel, as well as a 30-35% increase in the price of mineral fertilizers under the influence of global market factors, but this does not jeopardize the sowing campaign.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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