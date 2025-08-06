$41.680.11
UNN Lite
Actual
The government adopted a resolution that improves mechanisms for supporting former prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that improves the treatment, rehabilitation, and adaptation of those released from Russian captivity. The document provides for clearer requirements for medical examination and expansion of the network of recovery facilities.

The government adopted a resolution that improves mechanisms for supporting former prisoners of war

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that provides for mechanisms to improve treatment, rehabilitation, and adaptation for Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Details

We are improving the treatment, rehabilitation, and adaptation of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – both military and civilian. Today, the Government, at the submission of the Ministry of Defense, adopted the relevant resolution

- wrote Shmyhal.

The Minister reported that the adopted resolution contains the following points:

  • more precise requirements for the medical examination of former prisoners have been defined. Their task is to determine the person's state of health to ensure the most effective treatment;
    • provision of a complex of therapeutic, prophylactic, and rehabilitation measures that will help return the person to a full life;
      • the expansion of the network of recovery facilities is envisaged through the reintegration centers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the SBU, the State Protection Department, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and other institutions;
        • the socio-administrative component of recovery is strengthened. People will necessarily be assisted in obtaining internal and foreign passports directly in the facilities where they are being treated.

          Also, at the ministerial level, relevant changes are being prepared to orders regarding the equalization of injuries sustained by defenders in captivity with injuries sustained on the battlefield.

          We will provide everyone who has survived the horrors of Russian captivity with attention and an individual approach. We value every person, we protect their life and health

          - Shmyhal noted.

          Addition

          President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law for the protection and recovery of Ukrainian soldiers after captivity. The assistance will concern diseases acquired in captivity and will be equated to assistance for diseases acquired during service.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyPolitics
          Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine
          Denys Shmyhal