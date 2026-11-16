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General Staff confirmed the striking of the Ilsky Oil Refinery and an oil depot in the Russian city of Azov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1570 views

The General Staff confirmed strikes on the Ilsky Oil Refinery and an oil depot in Azov. Russian command posts, a warehouse and equipment were also hit.

General Staff confirmed the striking of the Ilsky Oil Refinery and an oil depot in the Russian city of Azov
Illustrative photo

On November 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Ilsky Oil Refinery, as well as an oil depot in the Rostov region and enemy command posts, UNN writes.

The refinery spree continues: the Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery. November is turning into a real "refinery spree" for Russian oil refining. Saratov, Kirishi, Omsk, Volgograd, Nizhnekamsk — and now, on the night of November 16, it was Krasnodar Krai's turn. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery

- the General Staff reported.

As noted, "the strike hit the refinery's very core process." "The AT-4, AT-5 and AT-6 atmospheric tube oil-processing units were hit — these are where crude oil begins its journey to becoming finished fuel. The automotive gasoline production complex was also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery, as noted, is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, capable of processing about 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. Its products are used, among other things, to meet the needs of the armed forces of the russian federation. Its location in the south makes the refinery particularly important for the army: from here, fuel has the shortest route to Russian forces at the front and in occupied Crimea. The disabled primary-processing units and gasoline complex mean less fuel for equipment fighting against Ukraine and fewer oil rubles in the Kremlin's budget, the General Staff reported.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy's military and economic potential and compelling the russian federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Fires broke out at four enterprises in Russia’s Azov after a drone attack, with three people injured16.11.26, 07:29 • 3758 views

The enemy's fuel for the front is on fire: an oil depot in the Rostov region and enemy command posts were hit. On November 15 and during the night of November 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the chain without which no army can function — from fuel in the rear to headquarters at the front

- the General Staff also reported.

According to the General Staff, "the main target of the day was the oil depot of Flash Energy LLC in the city of Azov, Rostov region. It is located near Rostov-on-Don, the main logistics hub of the russian federation army's southern grouping, so fuel from such depots has a short route to the front. After the strike, explosions rang out at the facility, and a fire subsequently broke out. The extent of the damage is being clarified."

"Every tonne of fuel destroyed means fewer truck runs carrying ammunition, fewer hours of armored-vehicle operations and fewer sorties for Russian aviation," the statement said.

"At the same time, the Defense Forces methodically knocked out the 'brains' of enemy units in the south and east. In Donetsk region, command posts of russian federation army units were hit in the areas of Novoselivka Persha and Osykove, while in Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy command post was hit in the area of Rozdol. Each such strike disrupts the occupiers' communications and coordination during the preparation and conduct of attacks and assaults," the General Staff said.

"Enemy supplies and equipment were also hit. In the area of Rivnopil in Donetsk region, a logistics and materiel depot was struck, while in Berdiansk, an area where weapons and military equipment of the Russian aggressor were concentrated was hit," the General Staff reported.

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Julia Shramko

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