The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions: which areas of Russia will be affected

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Yuzvyak reports, UNN reports.

"A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is being prepared, but it will first be presented to member states next week. It targets aluminum, agricultural products, shadow fleet, LNG and other banks," he wrote on social media site X.

According to Rickard Jozwiak, it will be a "meaningful package," despite the fact that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find new areas for sanctions. The package of sanctions concerns the fight against sanctions circumvention. It also provides for restrictions on aluminum imports, tariffs on agricultural products plus fertilizers, and the expansion of the list of vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet" subject to sanctions.

