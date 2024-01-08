The enemy manufactures X-101 missiles literally before equipping their planes to attack Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103793 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144215 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177839 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285072 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178304 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148898 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35808 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39204 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49975 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69748 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36213 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103796 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262483 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69748 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144220 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107549 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107507 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123566 views
The enemy manufactures X-101 missiles literally before equipping their planes to attack Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93524 views

The enemy is likely to produce X-101 missiles shortly before their deployment against Ukraine

Russia is likely to manufacture X-101 missiles almost before equipping its planes that attack Ukraine with them. This conclusion was made by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko during a visit to the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, after examining parts and debris of the X-101 missiles shot down over the capital. He posted the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"The valve is from the fuel system of the X-101 missile. And here we see the stamp: it was manufactured in September 2023. This means that the Russians are assembling their missiles to fulfill their so-called bloody missions. And that the missiles that were fired at Kyiv were fresh, literally just made. So far, this valve has been manufactured, so far, it has been delivered to the enterprise where these missiles are assembled. It takes time. This missile was probably fired just before it was sent to the airfield and equipped with one of the same Tu-95s that attacked Kyiv just the other day," the journalist said.

Recall

Director of the Kyiv Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the Russian X-101 missiles that struck Ukraine already use certain modifications.

"According to the first results, we can see that the X-101 strategic cruise missile has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.

The enemy fired at Ukraine with missiles produced in the second half of 2023. Probably used new types of weapons - Oleksandr Ruvin03.01.24, 10:17 • 27979 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

