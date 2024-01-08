The enemy manufactures X-101 missiles literally before equipping their planes to attack Ukraine

Russia is likely to manufacture X-101 missiles almost before equipping its planes that attack Ukraine with them. This conclusion was made by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko during a visit to the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, after examining parts and debris of the X-101 missiles shot down over the capital. He posted the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"The valve is from the fuel system of the X-101 missile. And here we see the stamp: it was manufactured in September 2023. This means that the Russians are assembling their missiles to fulfill their so-called bloody missions. And that the missiles that were fired at Kyiv were fresh, literally just made. So far, this valve has been manufactured, so far, it has been delivered to the enterprise where these missiles are assembled. It takes time. This missile was probably fired just before it was sent to the airfield and equipped with one of the same Tu-95s that attacked Kyiv just the other day," the journalist said.

Director of the Kyiv Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the Russian X-101 missiles that struck Ukraine already use certain modifications.

"According to the first results, we can see that the X-101 strategic cruise missile has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.

The enemy fired at Ukraine with missiles produced in the second half of 2023. Probably used new types of weapons - Oleksandr Ruvin