"The enemy is in for a lot of unpleasant surprises" - Yevlash on the appointment of Syrskyi

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128414 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129660 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275353 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177806 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244104 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101410 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84204 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80820 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93177 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240675 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1677 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128414 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103760 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120068 views
"The enemy is in for a lot of unpleasant surprises" - Yevlash on the appointment of Syrskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24206 views

A spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, who has experience in numerous operations to defend Ukraine, will bring the enemy many "unpleasant surprises.

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has a tremendous experience, which he showed during a number of operations to defend Ukraine, so the enemy is in for a lot of "surprises," said Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , in a commentary to "We are Ukraine," UNN reports

A big advantage for Syrsky is that he spent two years at the front. He is fully aware of all the needs of the military. He is personally familiar with the operational situation at the front. He has vast experience, which he demonstrated during the Kyiv operation, the Kharkiv counteroffensive, during the operation in Bakhmut, where one of the largest groups of Wagner PMCs, which included 10 brigades, was destroyed and stopped

- said Yevlash.

He also noted that Syrsky is constantly in touch with international partners, as he used to work with NATO. 

I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff09.02.24, 14:12 • 22671 view

"Of course, it will use all the advanced technologies and innovations. The main emphasis, I think, will also be on creating a new kind of troops dedicated to UAVs," Yevlash said. 

So I think the enemy is in for a lot of unpleasant surprises

- emphasized the Army spokesman.

First meeting with the new Commander-in-Chief: Umerov discusses with Syrskyi the AFU's action plan for 202409.02.24, 15:48 • 21923 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
bakhmutBakhmut
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

