"The enemy is in for a lot of unpleasant surprises" - Yevlash on the appointment of Syrskyi

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has a tremendous experience, which he showed during a number of operations to defend Ukraine, so the enemy is in for a lot of "surprises," said Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , in a commentary to "We are Ukraine," UNN reports.

A big advantage for Syrsky is that he spent two years at the front. He is fully aware of all the needs of the military. He is personally familiar with the operational situation at the front. He has vast experience, which he demonstrated during the Kyiv operation, the Kharkiv counteroffensive, during the operation in Bakhmut, where one of the largest groups of Wagner PMCs, which included 10 brigades, was destroyed and stopped - said Yevlash.

He also noted that Syrsky is constantly in touch with international partners, as he used to work with NATO.

"Of course, it will use all the advanced technologies and innovations. The main emphasis, I think, will also be on creating a new kind of troops dedicated to UAVs," Yevlash said.

So I think the enemy is in for a lot of unpleasant surprises - emphasized the Army spokesman.

