I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff

I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22667 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine introduced Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanking the previous commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umevrov introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, at the General Staff. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, I introduced the new Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the General Staff. He also thanked General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was present at the event, for his leadership in a difficult time and the work he has done

- Umerov summarized.

The Minister emphasized that he also guarantees all possible support for the actions and decisions of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Clear planning and implementation of new technical solutions: Syrskyi outlines new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.02.24, 12:14 • 108146 views

Recall

Yesterday, on February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another decree dismissed Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising