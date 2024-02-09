I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine introduced Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanking the previous commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhny.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umevrov introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, at the General Staff. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Today, I introduced the new Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the General Staff. He also thanked General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was present at the event, for his leadership in a difficult time and the work he has done
The Minister emphasized that he also guarantees all possible support for the actions and decisions of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Yesterday, on February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another decree dismissed Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,