I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umevrov introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, at the General Staff. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, I introduced the new Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the General Staff. He also thanked General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was present at the event, for his leadership in a difficult time and the work he has done - Umerov summarized.

The Minister emphasized that he also guarantees all possible support for the actions and decisions of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another decree dismissed Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,