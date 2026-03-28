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The enemy has intensified operations in the Pokrovsk area, with small arms fire ongoing in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The enemy is attacking the Pokrovsk agglomeration with infantry and light equipment; fighting is ongoing in the center of Hryshyne. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy's advance and destroying artillery.

The enemy has intensified operations in the Pokrovsk area, with small arms fire ongoing in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

Russian occupiers are conducting assault operations simultaneously in several directions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, using light equipment, quad bikes, and infantry groups. The main direction of attacks is in the Hryshyne area, where small arms battles are already taking place within the settlement itself, as well as in the direction of Rodynske. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Assault operations are being conducted simultaneously in several directions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, using light equipment, quad bikes, and infantry groups. The enemy is focusing its main efforts on advancing in the Hryshyne areas and in the direction of Rodynske, trying to act with so-called 'small pincers' and advancing along the flanks," the report states.

It is reported that the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps "are repelling daily attacks on Hryshyne."

"Small arms battles are ongoing in the center of the settlement, and Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy and blocking their advance from the east of the village. At the same time, the enemy is more often trying to advance to the west, avoiding direct entry into Hryshyne. On the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military personnel are blocking enemy attempts to advance and are holding their designated lines," the corps stated.

Also, in the Myrnograd-Rodynske direction, units in the defense zone of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, as indicated, are destroying and stopping the enemy in close coordination with the 1st National Guard Corps "Azov."

An increase in the use of KABs (guided aerial bombs) and attack UAVs is being recorded throughout the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The enemy is actively using the unfavorable weather conditions of recent days to cover movements and accumulate forces.

"Despite the enemy's attempts to accumulate artillery, the efforts of the Defense Forces are aimed at weakening the enemy's fire capabilities. In particular, over the past two days, the 147th separate artillery brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces destroyed and damaged four enemy guns in the Pokrovsk and Myrnograd areas," the corps added.

Recall

181 battles occurred on the front line over the past day, which is one-fifth more than the day before, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where more than a third of enemy attacks occurred.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
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Skirmishes
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National Guard of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine