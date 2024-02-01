The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles four times in one day: infrastructure and power supply network damaged

The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv region four times with ballistic missiles over the past day. The enemy attacks damaged an infrastructure facility and an electricity supply network. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN writes.

Yesterday, January 31, the enemy attacked the region with ballistic missiles four times. They allegedly used Iskander-M and S-300 missiles. Infrastructure and power supply network were damaged. - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, more than 400 consumers were left without electricity as a result of the damage, and restoration work is ongoing.

Also yesterday, January 31, at 11:01, 12:08, Russian troops fired mortars at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties, Kim said

In addition, at 11:48 a.m., the enemy shelled Kutsurubska community with artillery. And during the day, they sent five FPV drones there. There were no casualties.

