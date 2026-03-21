The enemy attacked a village in Donetsk region - a woman died, 4 wounded, including a teenager

As a result of a UAV attack on the village of Maidan in Donetsk region, a woman was killed and four more people were injured, including a teenager. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On March 21, the Russian army shelled the village of Maidan, Kramatorsk district. A residential area came under fire from a Lancet UAV. As a result of the enemy attack, a 63-year-old resident was killed. - the report says.

Four more civilians - a 30-year-old man, women aged 52 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy - sustained bodily injuries. The victims were taken to a medical facility with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations, bruises, and contusions, where they are receiving qualified assistance.

In the area of impact, 35 private households and cars were damaged."

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times during the day - two dead, five wounded