The DIU announced a comprehensive special operation in Crimea on January 4: the occupiers lost their ammunition depots and were "blinded" by several radars

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that on January 4, 2024, a complex special operation was carried out on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

According to intelligence, the targets of the attack, carried out by the DIU and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in conjunction with the state defense sector, were Russian radar positions at the Saki airfield and an ammunition depot near the village of Hryshyne.

"Space reconnaissance data confirms the successful fire damage of the Russian invaders' BC warehouse in Hryshyno. Information on other losses of terrorist Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is being clarified," the intelligence added.

