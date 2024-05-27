Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information about sending a delegation to the Peace Summit

The Chinese Foreign Ministry currently has no information about sending a Chinese delegation to the Peace Summit in Ukraine, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

At the moment, I have no information that I can provide - Mao Ning said in response to a question about whether China would send a delegation to the Ukrainian peace summit, but that it would not be a high-level delegation.

"On the Ukrainian issue, China has always maintained an objective and fair stance and insisted on promoting peace and negotiations. We encourage and support all efforts that promote a peaceful solution to the crisis, and we also support the timely convening of an international peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace options. China is ready to continue to communicate with the international community to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

