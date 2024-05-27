Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information about sending a delegation to the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36468 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243583 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172798 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164355 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74515 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109930 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33601 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46992 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81957 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109930 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112443 views
Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information about sending a delegation to the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19748 views

China has no information about sending a delegation to the Ukraine Peace Summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, but supports efforts to reach a peaceful settlement and “political solution” to the “crisis.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry currently has no information about sending a Chinese delegation to the Peace Summit in Ukraine, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

At the moment, I have no information that I can provide

- Mao Ning said in response to a question about whether China would send a delegation to the Ukrainian peace summit, but that it would not be a high-level delegation.

Zelensky called on Biden and Xi to support the Peace Summit with their personal participation26.05.24, 10:19 • 102443 views

"On the Ukrainian issue, China has always maintained an objective and fair stance and insisted on promoting peace and negotiations. We encourage and support all efforts that promote a peaceful solution to the crisis, and we also support the timely convening of an international peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace options. China is ready to continue to communicate with the international community to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Bloomberg: EU mulls path from Peace Summit to possible talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia in fall27.05.24, 13:00 • 18554 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising